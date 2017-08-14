New product: iPhone cases are now available in the Teespring Launcher!

Starting today sellers can create custom iPhone cases on Teespring! These shatter resistant cases are made from high quality polycarbonate material and feature openings for easy access to all ports. Designs are embedded on the cases and are also fade and scratch resistant.

Phone cases are available for the following iPhone models. Buyers will have the option to select their preferred model using the drop-down menu as displayed below:

iPhone 6 / 6S

iPhone 6 Plus / 6S Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

We recommend uploading design files that are 1251 x 2124 pixels for great quality designs. Keep in mind there are several color options available, but if you’re uploading a custom design that will cover the entire phone case we recommend selecting “standard” as the only color option (to avoid buyer confusion).

Looking for niche tips & inspiration?